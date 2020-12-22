K.T. Oslin's Death Mourned by Country Music Fans

The world of country music continued to get beaten down in 2020 with the passing of another music icon. K.T. Oslin passed away at the age of 78. She was famously known for her hit song, "80's Ladies." A week before her death, Oslin had been diagnosed with COVID-19. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Sarah Trahern, the CEO of Country Music Association, put out a statement following her death. She noted Oslin for having "one of the most soulful voices in country music and was a strong influencer for women." Oslin also broke down barriers when she became the first woman to win for Song of the Year at the CMA Awards in 1988. The statement continued, "She truly had one of the best voices in the history of our format. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this difficult time."

Over her career, Oslin put out six albums between 1987 and 2015. She certainly left an imprint on the world of country music, as evidenced by the amount of tributes that poured in across social media shortly after her loss was announced. Among the celebrities to put out messages were country singer Travis Tritt and Chely Wright.