Kip Moore Releases Emotional Documentary

Kip Moore is giving fans a glimpse into his life and the making of his latest album, Slowheart.

The Journey to Slowheart, a 33-minute emotional documentary, takes fans into Moore’s hometown of Tifton, Georgia and follows the award-winning country artist through his journeys in Costa Rica and Iceland, CMT News states.

“The journey it took to get to the place of recording these songs and writing these songs it was all a gradual, organic process,” he said. “I think about the power of places like Iceland and Costa Rica — these places that have had such an impact on the way I see the world and the way I see myself, the way I feel about music.”

The documentary features interviews with Moore’s family and friends, including his sister Jennifer Moore. It also allows fans and viewers to meet other people who have been the inspiration behind the album, such as a cancer patient named Pete in Costa Rica and Moore’s friend as they travel through Iceland.

The documentary is an effort to give fans a better understanding of the thought and emotions that it took to create the singer’s third studio album.

“I never knew that purposely taking a break from music, would bring me back to the core of why I fell in love with it in the first place,” Moore captioned a recent photo he posted on Instagram. “We never intended to make a documentary about these travels or the Slowheart record.”