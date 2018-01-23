Kip Moore Releases Powerful ‘Last Shot’ Video

Kip Moore has released a poignant video to go along with his latest single, “Last Shot.” The song, which says, “If you were my last breath, I’d just wanna hold ya / If you were my last night I ever had on wheels, I would drive you like I stole ya / If you were my last shot of whiskey / I’d press you to my lips, take a little sip / Swirl you around and around and around / Then I’d shoot you down,” is from Moore’s 2017 Slowheart album.

In the video, four childhood friends face an unfathomable tragedy, when one of them becomes terminally ill. In four minutes, the video for “Last Shot” tells an unforgettable, thought-provoking and tear-jerking story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When we first talked about the video for this song, I felt like I wanted to tap into the deeper meaning behind it,” Moore says in a statement. “How that feeling of desperation and realization that every second matters, can sometimes be the motivation you need to really take action. I’ve always been a big believer of living in the moment and I hope people are inspired in some way by this video to do the same.”

The video, directed by PJ Brown, became part of a bigger story Moore hopes to share with his music.

“We really wanted to tap into the deeper meaning of the song and how someone might face having their ‘Last Shot,’” Moore tells Entertainment Tonight. “We follow the brave main character and her friends as they navigate that reality and how strong they are in light of the situation.”

“The reason it resonated with me is because even though the subject matter is heavy, I still felt hopeful by the journey you go through following her story,” Moore continues. “I hope that the message stirs something in people and maybe gets them to act on that one thing they’ve been waiting to do for the longest time, but have been putting off until ‘Someday.’”

“Last Shot,” from Moore’s latest Slowheart album, is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KipMooreMusic