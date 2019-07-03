Kenny Chesney Teases Upcoming New Single, ‘Tip of My Tongue’

Kenny Chesney just teased a snippet of his upcoming new single, “Tip of My Tongue.” The song, which Chesney wrote with Ed Sheeran and songwriter/producer Ross Copperman, is likely from an upcoming new album, the follow-up to last year’s Songs for the Saints.

“It’s gonna be a long summer. July 12,” Chesney wrote on social media, sharing a snippet of the song, and using the hashtage #TipOfMyTongue.

Chesney previously revealed that the inspiration for “Tip of My Tongue” came when he definitely wasn’t looking.

“It’s funny how a figure of speech can lead you to all kinds of places,” Chesney said of the new song. “You start talking, and words fall out, and anything can happen. When you go in and write on any given day, the chemistry is what it is. When the idea fell out, we all just laughed and went, ‘Well, what can we do with that?’

“I’ve written so much with Ross; that’s always easy. He brought Ed in, and he is such a great writer,” he continued. “The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it’s always exciting. As a co-write with a new writer, it’s one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time. I get why people love working with him.”

Chesney’s first single, “Whatever It Takes,” was released 26 years ago, in 1993. Since then Chesney has charted dozens of hits, writing several of them himself, but is still looking for new and innovative ways to both create and release music.

“With all the great songs that have been written in this town, I think you always want to do something a little different,” said the 51-year-old. “I think there’s this moment when you look at someone and you know they contain everything. You want to know everything, consume everything about them.

“It’s why we say ‘It’s a long way down,’ because you want to know it all,” he added. “And the best part: we got a melody that feels like what’s going on lyrically. The music matches the words, and you can just drift in it.”

Chesney wrapped up his Songs for the Saints Tour earlier this year, where he returned to smaller venues instead of the stadiums he had been playing in. The Tennessee native currently does not have any shows scheduled. “Tip of My Tongue” will be released on July 12.

