Kenny Chesney Announces New Single, ‘Get Along’

Kenny Chesney is heading back to radio. The Tennessee native reveals his next single, “Get Along,” will be released on Friday, April 6.

Written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, the song combines Chesney’s influences into one new song, while showing a new side of him as an artist and performer.

“Some days, it’s like the world is just angry, screaming people, all harping on what’s wrong, how other people are awful,” Chesney shares in a statement. “The more I move around, talking to people, though, the more I know people are seeking the same things, working hard to get by and hoping for the best for their family and friends. It’s simple, but we keep getting driven apart – and made unhappy. When I heard this song, beyond how good the rhythm felt, I was amazed how simply they broke all this stuff down. Get along … find the common ground … know the basic stuff is where the joy, the love, the happiness is.”

“Get Along,” which says, “Paint a wall, learn to dance / Call your mom, buy a boat / Drink a beer, sing a song, make a friend,” has a message that Chesney is eager to share with his fans.

“To me, music is what you make it, and I want music that sounds good, but also gives you permission to really live,” Chesney explains. “I think we can get so caught up in expectations, our own and other people’s, and we forget what matters.”

Chesney will hit the road for his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour on April 21, which means he is already getting in shape for his extended time on stage.

“Before I go on the road, I don’t have any alcohol,” reveals Chesney. “I don’t eat carbohydrates after 5:00. I’m so healthy preparing to go on the road, just to get in shape. It takes a lot of work to get in them show jeans.”

“I’ve had the same trainer for 17 years. His name’s Daniel, and Daniel and I have been working together for forever,” he continues. “But this is the time of the year where I don’t like him very much. It’s really tough. And for me to go up there and get in shape to do what I do on stage, especially in the stadium environment, I have to work really hard. It’s one thing to be in every day shape. But to get up there and run around, and then on top of that, sing, you’ve got to be in pretty good cardiovascular shape.”

A list of all of Chesney’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KennyChesney