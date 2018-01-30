Kenny Chesney Adds Amphitheater Dates to Trip Around the Sun Tour

Kenny Chesney is known to headline some of the biggest venues across the country, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss the intimacy of smaller places to play as well. The “All the Pretty Girls” singer announces he will return to amphitheaters this year, to have a closer experience with his fans.

“Nothing’s like the energy of a stadium show,” Chesney says in a statement. “But there’s also something about the amphitheaters, where the people are all so close. It’s like being with your friends somewhere back home, singing songs and hanging out, and having the best party of the year. For us, it feels like the people are so right there, and the songs are driving the night. It’s an experience we know No Shoes Nation loves and misses when we don’t do it, so this year, we’re going to make sure there are plenty of opportunities to see us under the pavilion or out on the lawn.”

As part of Chesney’s upcoming Trip Around the Sun Tour, which kicks off on April 21 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the Tennessee native will include several amphitheater shows, beginning on May 10 at Virginia Beach’s Farm Bureau Live.

“Part of the fun of mixing the venues is riding the energy, letting the music breathe in different ways and really giving the audience dynamics that are so intense without being the same show across America,” Chesney explains. “The amphitheaters all have their own vibes, their own attitude – and those experiences shift very specifically. Darling’s Waterfront in Bangor, Maine is one thing; Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheater is something else altogether, just like the folks in Toronto at the Molson or Austin’s Austin360 Amphitheaters.”

Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour is currently scheduled to wrap up on Aug. 24 and 25, with two shows at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., letting fans enjoy Chesney’s music all summer long.

“I feel like this summer, we’re going to take those songs on Live in No Shoes Nation, and lift them even higher,” Chesney adds. “Listening to it over and over, hearing everyone’s voices raised … It’s what makes coming out to see us special! When you get to hear all that heart, all that fun, and life, and love coming towards the stage, it really takes our breath away. So, get ready America: we’re coming! Stadiums, amphitheaters, and a whole lot of music.”

Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion will open for Chesney on his stadium dates, with Old Dominion continuing with Chesney on his amphitheater dates as well. A list of all of Chesney’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KennyChesney