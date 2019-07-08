Kelsea Ballerini Stricken With Food Poisoning While Vacationing in Greece with Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini is on the mend after being stricken with food poisoning while on vacation in Greece with her husband, Morgan Evans. The “Miss Me More” singer shared a photo of her being nursed back to health by Evans.

“Welp. I spent the better part of our time in Santorini with a wicked case of food poisoning,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of the pair. “Lucky for me I have the sweetest man who kept me stocked up on Powerade and the view from our room was still the prettiest sunset I had ever seen. Here’s a realgram for ya because I’m starting to be able to laugh about it.”

Ballerini’s lament quickly earned comments from a few of her celebrity friends, who sent their sympathies for her illness.

“Could be that awful virus taking over the world,” said Jamie Lynn Spears. “We had it, and my husband had it on vacation also. It was the worst. Hope you feel better!”

“Ugh. So sorry dude…that sucks,” Lindsay Ell posted. “Hope you’re feeling better!”

Sugarland’s Kristian Bush wrote “Yikes,” with a heart emoji, while Julia Michaels said, “Oh no! Feel better,” with two crying emojis.

“Ugh, that blows dude,” Ballerin’s trainer, Erin Oprea, chimed in.

Ballerini seemed to be feeling better. She later posted a few more pictures, including one of her smiling, captioning it, “98% feta cheese.”

The couple is enjoying some likely much-needed time away, while both in the middle of busy times in their career. Ballerini started the year opening for Kelly Clarkson before headlining her own Miss Me More Tour, and is now playing fairs and festivals, while Evans is on the road with Rascal Flatts on their Summer Playlist Tour, as well as headlining several of his own shows as well. But while the pair both have demanding careers, Evans insists they are each other’s biggest supporters.

“It’s definitely not competition ’cause I feel like we’re both in country music but not in the same world,” Evans shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s really inspiring and easy to be a fan and a supporter and I think that’s one of the things that really works well for us.

“We’re also each other’s biggest critics, by the way,” he continued. “When I bring home a song like ‘Kiss Somebody,’ and she digs it, it’s like, it must be good because I think the other way is something like, ‘Ooh yes, it’s not my favorite.’ I know that’s one to probably never play again … I couldn’t be happier for every success she has.”

