Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform ‘Homecoming Queen?’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

With less than two months away until Kelsea Ballerini releases her third studio album, appropriately called Kelsea, the singer is making her rounds supporting the new project, including a recent stop a Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ballerini performed her current single “homecoming queen?,” which is currently in the Top 15.

“homecoming queen?” is just one of several honest and vulnerable songs on her next set of tunes, with this one inspired by her own insecurities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I&’ve learned there’s a lot of strength in vulnerability,” Ballerini stated on Instagram. “I’ve learned that cliché catchphrase ‘nobody is perfect’ is actually true and when we let ourselves believe it we get freedom from ourselves. I’ve learned that I’m allowed to be happy, glittery, bold, sassy, and to never apologize for that side of myself.

“I’ve learned to also give myself permission to have a bad day, to feel insecure, to still be discovering who I am as a young woman, and to unzip the mess,” she continued. I was never the literal homecoming queen. But damn, I am this homecoming queen.”

Ballerini was never an actual homecoming queen, but the title became a metaphor for things she has experienced.

“To me, it’s just the person who seemingly always has it together and has a charmed life and all that,” Ballerini noted. “The reality is that nobody does, truly. I think we live in a world right now where we all feel like we have to be filtered, perfect and happy all the time… And it’s unrealistic.

“It leads to a lot of anxiety,” she continued. “I just wanted to honestly give myself the permission to be like, ‘You’re allowed to have a bad day, feel insecure, grow and push through that, and then have a good day.’ It was a song about giving myself permission to feel however I feel.”

Kelsea, which also includes the track, “la,” will be a bit of a departure for the Tennessee native, but one she was ready to embrace, both in embracing her country roots, and being honest with her fans through the songs.

“‘homecoming queen?’ is a tell of that; there’s a lot more country,” Ballerini told Music Week. “There’s also a lot more country pop. We have a song with horns, we have a song with a string quartet. We have two collaborations. Unapologetically was a concept record – top to bottom, if you listened to it, it told a story. This is opposite of that. It’s quite liberating – this one’s just like, ‘Here you go, try and figure this out!’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill