Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Flawless Cover of Deana Carter’s ‘Strawberry Wine’

We already know that Kelly Clarkson can sing anything — and now that includes one of country music’s biggest hits from the ’90s! Clarkson performed a flawless version of Deana Carter’s hit single “Strawberry Wine,” released in 1996, as part of the popular “Kellyoke” segment on her own The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Other songs Clarkson has performed during the segment, where she performs hits originally recorded by other artists, include Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart,” Reba McEntire‘s “Why Haven’t I Heard From You,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, among others.

It was announced in November that The Kelly Clarkson Show, which began airing in September, was renewed for a second season. Clarkson also announced in the fall that she was launching her own residency in Las Vegas, which will begin in April.

“I’ve scored my very own residency in Las Vegas!” Clarkson said on her show, after performing a medley of hits with several showgirls. “Not only am I getting to perform, I’m gonna get to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there … The gambling, the shows, the all-you-can-eat buffet and crab legs, I love it all.”

Clarkson will also return for Season 18 of The Voice later this year, joining returning coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend, as well as newcomer, Nick Jonas, who is replacing Gwen Stefani. Clarkson will enter the new season on the heels of her Season 17 win, with her team member Jake Hoot being crowned the champion.

Clarkson rose to fame as the winner on the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002 –– a win that was both a blessing and a curse, at least until she began working on The Voice.

“The first three years of my career was me just paying for winning a talent show,” Clarkson conceded to USA Today. “I got real bitter. I was just looking for anyone to talk to who knew what I was going through. And that’s why I like to do that for artists on The Voice. It’s actually healed that bitterness I used to carry, being able to be that for somebody else.”

A premiere date for Season 18 of The Voice has yet to be announced. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs daily on NBC. Check the TV show’s website for local listings.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker