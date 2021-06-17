✖

Kelly Clarkson added Joe Diffie to the roster of artists she has covered during her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the late country star's "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)" this week. The song begins as a ballad before going full honky tonk and allowing Clarkson to showcase her love of classic country music.

"Prop me up beside the jukebox if I die / Lord I wanna go to Heaven, but I don't wanna go tonight," she sang, her band, Y'all, backing her with some major twang. "Fill my boots up with sand, put a stiff drink in my hand / Prop me up beside the jukebox if I die." "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)" was released in 1993 and was the second single from Diffie's album Honky Tonk Attitude. The song was written by Kerry Kurt Phillips, Howard Perdew and Rick Blaylock and went to No. 3 on the country radio charts, becoming one of Diffie's signature songs.

Diffie died in March 2020 at age 61 due to complications from COVID-19. Days before his death, he released a statement confirming his diagnosis and sharing that he was receiving treatment. After he died, his wife, Tara, shared a message to Diffie's fans thanking them for their support and urging them to keep the singer's legacy alive.

"I cannot count how many people have contacted me," she wrote. "From coast to coast, all walks of life. Joe was so loved and I hope he can see how he affected everyone's lives. From the candles, to the parade, to the people leaving gifts at the house- i thank you from the bottom of my heart! The radio stations are all playing his music and it makes my heart happy. We have loved every tribute. He loved his fans, his friends, his family and he was truly happy. Please keep playing his music. Please keep his legacy alive forever."

Clarkson covers all genres of music on her "Kellyoke" segment and has previously covered a number of country artists' hits including songs by Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline, The Chicks, Patty Loveless and George Strait.