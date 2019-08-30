Kelly Clarkson Gets Vote of Confidence From Country Legend Trisha Yearwood Following Health Scare

Country singer Trisha Yearwood said it was no surprise to her that fellow singer Kelly Clarkson has overcome her recent health scares. Earlier this week, Clarkson revealed she had a cyst on her ovary burst while filming The Voice. Clarkson also needed her appendix removed and was in pain while hosting the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now, Yearwood was asked if she was surprised Clarkson was able to handle her health issues.

“No… First of all, she’s real. She’s going to tell you everything that’s going on with her,” Yearwood said. “She’s also just not afraid to tell all the details. But also, she’s a pro.”

Yearwood noted how she worked with Clarkson on a Christmas special, filmed while Clarkson was pregnant with her daughter, River Rose. Yearwood said no one knew Clarkson was pregnant.

“She was newly pregnant and she was really sick,” Yearwood recalled. “She would come out and she was hosting a Christmas special! She would come out and sing, she would go backstage and lose her lunch and come back out again and no one knew.”

Yearwood later added of Clarkson, “She’s ‘whatever it takes.’ She’s a pro.”

During an interview with PEOPLE for the magazine’s latest cover story, Clarkson, 37, opened up about a shocking scare she had during while filming The Voice. A cyst on her ovary suddenly burst.

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,’” Clarkson recalled. She said it felt “more painful than the appendicitis.”

“I was like, ‘Anyone a fan? Can someone help me get a hospital room?’” Clarkson said of the emergency room. “I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like ‘What is happening?’”

Clarkson said she feels “great now. I’m totally great now.”

The health scare happened a week after she needed her appendix removed following a week-long “painful bout” of appendicitis in May. Even though she was in pain, she still hosted the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” Clarkson revealed on Twitter after the awards show. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people [Cedars-Sinai] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix!”

This fall, Clarkson will be back on The Voice, with Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. She will also be hosting her own talk show, appropriately titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 9 in syndication on NBC-owned stations.

As for Yearwood, her new album, Every Girl, is out Friday. Clarkson appears on the song “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know.” Yarwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, appears on “What Gave Me Away.”

Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images