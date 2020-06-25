Keith Urban Thanks Nicole Kidman's Parents for a 'Gift' on Her Birthday

✖

Nicole Kidman turned 53 on Saturday, and the actress received a joyful social media tribute from her husband, Keith Urban, to celebrate the occasion. Urban used Instagram to post a photo of his wife peeking out from behind a bunch of pastel colored balloons, the one right next to her face reading "Happy Birthday."

"WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!!" Urban's caption exclaimed. "Happy Birthday Babygirl." Kidman commented with three red heart emojis and received a few birthday wishes from her famous friends including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "Happy Birthday Nic!!" and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, who commented, "Happy Birthday Nicole!"

The next day, Kidman celebrated her husband on Father's Day, also sharing a tribute to her late dad in the same post. She shared a slideshow of two photos, the first a throwback photo of herself with her mom, dad and sister and the second a snap of her and Urban hugging their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. "The recipient of the love of a truly great father, and the wife of a truly great father," Kidman wrote. "Happy Fathers Day."

Kidman's father Antony died in 2014 after he fell while visiting Kidman's sister Antonia in Singapore. Around one month after Antony's death, Kidman appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she discussed the importance of connecting with others during such a difficult time.

"Everybody loses their parents and it's awful. I'm sorry to bring everybody down, but at the same time, I'm trying to navigate through something right now and I'm amazed when people reach out because it's an awkward thing at times but to have people go 'I'm so sorry for your loss,' the power of that, even a note or anything, I've gotten so much love from people," she said. "There's something about when you realise someone else has gone through a similar thing or is going through a similar thing, it really connects you."

In December, Kidman remembered her father in an Instagram post shared on his birthday. "Today would have been my Papa’s 81st birthday," she captioned a photo of the two together. "I love and remember him every day xx."