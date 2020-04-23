Keith Urban's 'Quarantine Hair' Is a New Look for Him

Keith Urban looked a little unrecognizable in his latest Instagram post, jokingly sharing a snap of himself rocking a very unusual hairdo. On Thursday, April 23, Urban posted a selfie in which his hair was combed over the front of his face, totally covering his eyes. "..... honestly,,,,, do I even need a caption. ?!!!!!! #quarantinehair," he joked.

The father of two's fans most recently saw his hair in its styled state when he shared an at-home performance for One World: Together at Home over the weekend, using technology to make it appear as if three Keith Urbans were performing with each other for a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love." Urban shared his playful new look hours before he's set to drop a new song, "Polaroid," which will arrive on Thursday night. "We've come a long way since we were strangers in the basement / at a party we hated / trying to make conversation," Urban sings in a teaser for the song over a rhythmic beat and plucky guitar. An accompanying music video will debut on Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m ET.

Urban will likely soon treat fans to a live performance of "Polaroid" during one of the at-home shows he has been hosting during the cornoavirus pandemic. "We've done a couple of Instagram concerts now," he recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I love being able to try and change it up a bit, for sure. I love that we get to do it, that there's a way to do it. That there's a way to not only stay connected with everybody, but to keep being creative," he added of live-stream performances. "Because that's what we do, we create. And if we can't do it on stage, in front of a live audience, we'll figure out how to do it in our bedrooms or out garages or attics… and keeping coming up with ways to connect."

"Country music is many things to many people, but the one thing I've always felt it is is community… Music is the great connector, so I've been elated to see so many at-home concerts," Urban continued. "Everybody's getting incredibly creative with how they can express and create and connect with everybody."