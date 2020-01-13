Keith Urban Calls Opening Night of Las Vegas Residency ‘Spiritually Righteous’

To say it was a successful weekend for Keith Urban‘s inaugural performances as part of his Las Vegas residency would be an understatement, and a big one. The 52-year-old spoke out about his performance, following the opening night, calling the experience “spiritually righteous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:05pm PST

“Hi Vegas, it’s Keith here, in the car, just got off stage,” Urban began in a video he shared on social media. “It was our first night tonight for our 2020 run, and it was spiritually righteous. Huge. Euphoric. It was totally euphoric tonight. Such good energy in the room. So everybody who came out and sang and danced and wrote crazy signs, and just let it go tonight, thank you. It was epic.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Urban also shared a couple photos from the stage, which is in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“This show is about EVERY person – no matter where you are in the arena – feeling like YOU’RE IT !!!!!!” Urban captioned the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jan 12, 2020 at 12:38pm PST

Urban has spent most of his life performing in front of crowds, but when he landed the Vegas gig, he knew he needed some help, which is why he reached out to veteran performer, Bette Midler, for advice.

“You have got to stay hydrated because you’re singing so much and it’s dry air,” Urban told CMT‘s Cody Alan that Midler advised him.

“She turned me onto these lozenges that help with all of that,” he continued. “I do need to talk to Ronnie and Kix (Brooks & Dunn) for tips. We have a bunch of shows coming up at Caesar’s Palace that I am so looking forward to.”

In between Sin City dates, as well as his own international tour dates, Urban is also working on new music, the follow-up to his 2018 Graffiti U record.

“There’s a couple of collaborations on there,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s hard to know what ends up making it to an album, versus what might be used in some other way. So I’m just anxious to get new music out, right? You know that feeling.”

Urban’s next shows in Las Vegas will take place on Jan. 17 and 18. Find all of his upcoming tour dates by visiting KeithUrban.net.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring