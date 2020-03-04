Keith Urban Is Now a Fan of Caylee Hammack, Thanks to Miranda Lambert

Rising star Caylee Hammack has a new fan in Keith Urban, thanks to Miranda Lambert. Urban tweeted out his praise of Hammack, and her song, “Small Town Hypocrite.”

.@mirandalambert just hipped me to this track and i was floored. @Cayleehammack,,,,,,, WHAT A SONG girl !!!! https://t.co/fb9C50F4KH pic.twitter.com/4uYN04FH4e — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 2, 2020

“[Miranda Lambert] just hipped me to this track and i was floored,” Urban tweeted. “Caylee Hammack],,,,,,, WHAT A SONG girl !!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hammack performed the song at the annual UMG luncheon, held at the Ryman Auditorium during Nashville’s annual Country Radio Seminar.

“This song is one of the most personal and difficult songs I’ve ever written,” Hammack said, via her label’s website. “But, I like to think that is why it strikes a chord with people, a lot of us have been in a situation where we’ve taken stock of our lives and thought ‘what in the hell am I doing? This wasn’t what I signed up for and it definitely isn’t what I dreamed about.’ Performing it can be hard sometimes because it takes me back to those feelings and that place, but I know there is strength in being vulnerable too.”

Urban also performed a new song at the luncheon, his current single, “God Whispered Your Name.“

“‘God Whispered Your Name’ really spoke to me the very first time I heard it,” Urban said when announcing the song. “The opening line: ‘I was so cold and lost / and nothing seemed to ring true,’ God, I know that place so well. The rest of the song unfolded, and I just followed it every step of the way. At the end of the day if I’m gonna record a song that I didn’t write, like this one, then it’s gonna be a song that speaks to me really strongly.

“And ‘God Whispered Your Name’ absolutely spoke to me and tells my journey in such a profound way,” he continued. “Going through a season in life of being very lost and lonely and confused and not knowing a how to get out of that, and then the chorus hits — ‘God Whispered Your Name’ and everything starts to open up and become clear. And that second verse when it said, ‘I can feel the sunshine for the first time in a while,’ again, it just went right to the core of me. And (it was) the most extraordinary song, and I just knew right then and there I had to get into the studio and record it.”

Lambert previously took Hammack out with her on Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour. Hammack is nominated for two ACM Awards, for both Vocal Event of the Year (with Lambert and the other tour openers, for “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”) and New Female Artist of the Year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt