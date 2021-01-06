Keith Urban Names His 6 Favorite Moments in Life

✖

Keith Urban has achieved a number of milestones throughout his life, both personal and professional. In a new interview with Storme Warren on the Exit 209 with Storme Warren podcast on SiriusXM, Urban was asked about the high points of his 53 years, and while he shared that there are "a lot," his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, topped the list.

"There’s a lot of high points, I guess. Yeah. Meeting Nic [Kidman] and marrying her. Having children. Getting sober," Urban reflected. "None of these are in any particular order, because they’re all equally on point." Urban and Kidman married in 2006 and welcomed their daughters in 2008 and 2010. The singer also discussed some of his proudest professional achievements, including the moment he felt accepted in the Nashville community.

"From a professional standpoint – that was it for me," he said. "And in 2005, when I was nominated at the CMAs for Male Vocal and Entertainer of the Year in the same year and won them both, it was too overwhelming to me. I was terrified that I’d won Entertainer of the Year so soon. Because I thought, well, that’s it, that’s the end of the career. I’ve peaked. And I feel like I’ve got so much more to do. It felt too much too soon."

In 2018, Urban won the CMA Award for Entertainer of Year and ACM Entertainer of the Year the following year. "So the other high point would have been being honored [with] that again, 15 years later. I’m speechless about that," he told Warren.

In 2020, the Grammy winner released his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1. In a Facebook livestream in December, he he thanked fans for supporting the project,

"Thank you for all the support you guys have given me this year. It's been mad. This year has been full of everything," he said, later adding, "Thank you for getting behind this record the way that you guys have. Thank you. It's been heartbreaking not to be able to tour. Period. For me and all the crew, everybody behind the scenes that just want to get out there and do what we love to do. I hope that happens soon. I really do. Because we all miss it."