Kane Brown's Grandfather Dies at Age 65

Kane Brown's grandfather Stephen Allen Brown has died at age 65, passing away on Friday, Sept. 11, according to his obituary. The obituary states that Stephen was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga, North Georgia and that he died in a local hospital.

He is described as "a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him." Stephen, who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends, is survived by his wife of 17 years, Edy Brown, his "favorite" daughter, Tabatha Brown, his grandchildren Kane Brown and CJ Cordell, great-grandchildren Brayden Cordell and Kingsley Brown, brother Johnny Brown and sisters Wanda Sue Campbell and Linda Morrison.

Brown, who shares his grandfather's middle name, has not commented on Stephen's death. A memorial reception is planned for Stephen on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

On Wednesday, Brown is scheduled to perform during the ACM Awards, taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry with his current single "Worldwide Beautiful." "I am so excited to play the ACMs and share such a powerful message to the community that we all need to come together as one. And, be a family and everybody love everybody," Brown recently told KNID 107.1 of his upcoming performance. "That’s what 'Worldwide Beautiful' is and what it means and I cannot wait to play it for you guys."

The 26-year-old is also preparing to release a music video for the song, which will feature his 10-month-old daughter, Kingsley. "We shot a couple [music videos]," Brown said during a recent Facebook Live chat with fans in answer to a fan who asked him which songs from his latest EP would get music videos. "We just shot the ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ music video and let me tell y’all, it’s going to be crazy and Kingsley makes her debut in it. So I’m excited for that one."

Brown added that he also hopes to feature his daughter in the video for his new song "Worship You," along with his wife, Katelyn. "I mean, my music is, you know, surrounded by my family. They’re my world, especially Kinglsey. When she smiles, she brightens up the whole house," he said. "So ‘Worship You,’ I definitely want to get both of them in the music video. When I hear that song, it reminds me of both of them. I’m just grateful that they’re part of my project. Even if they don’t know that they are, they are. They’re like the main focus."