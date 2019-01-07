Kalie Shorr’s Sister Dies After Battle With Addiction

Kalie Shorr‘s older sister Ashley has passed away after a battle with addiction, with the singer sharing the news with her fans on social media over the weekend.

Shorr tweeted on Jan. 5 that her sister had died, revealing that Ashley’s battle against the disease had been a long one.

“Today I lost my sister to a really long battle with addiction,” she wrote. “It really is a disease and it is so difficult to overcome. She just couldn’t beat it. Please hug your loved ones and be patient with people who are fighting their demons. Anger never helps but love does.”

On Sunday, Shorr wrote, “We are six days in and this has been the longest year of my life.”

She also thanked fans for the support she had received since sharing her family’s sad news, tweeting, “You guys have been so amazing. Thank you for your kind words. And to those of you who have gone through similar experiences- thank you for sharing that with me. I am grieving but I don’t feel alone. God bless y’all.”

The “Two Hands” singer also used Instagram to post a video of herself singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon,” with Shorr explaining in the caption that the title of the song was also Ashley’s middle name.

“Yesterday, my beautiful sister Ashley Rhiannon passed away of a heroin overdose,” the caption read. “I don’t even know what to say and I really never thought I would end up here. She was named after the Fleetwood Mac song, which is based on the old Welsh story of a beautiful goddess named Rhiannon who was captivating, beautiful, and magical.”

“Ashley made friends faster than anyone I’ve ever met and could find something in common with you in five seconds flat,” Shorr added of her sister. “It’s so hard when you love someone and they are battling addiction because they lose so much of themselves in the process, but I am so thankful for the last conversation I had with her… I really got to tell her how much I loved her and the last words she ever said to me were ‘I am so proud of you’. I’ll never forget that and that’s how I will always remember her.”

The singer also encouraged others in a similar situation to reach out for help, including the phone number for the national drug helpline.

“If you or someone you know is battling addiction, please know you are not alone and you can overcome it,” she wrote. “There are resources and love at the end of a telephone line.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff