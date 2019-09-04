Kacey Musgraves Speaks out After Mass Shooting in Texas: ‘May We All Stay Alive and Well’

Kacey Musgraves admits she is having trouble coping with the recent mass shooting in her home state of Texas. Only a month after a man opened fire in a Walmart, killing 20 people, a gunman killed seven people and injured more than 25, while driving from Odessa to Midland. Musgraves, from Golden, Texas, spoke out about the tragedies on social media.

I love you, TX. 💔 I can’t believe we all are being forced to live in a constant state of fear. 2nd mass shooting in my home state in a month? Makes me sick to my stomach. When will we live in a world where human lives mean more than money? — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) September 1, 2019

“Stay aware of [your] surroundings,” she continued. “I know I am now. Don’t live glued to your phone in public. We don’t have the luxury of tuning out anymore. Don’t be paranoid but be alert. Sadly, it may make the difference if [you’re] in the wrong place at the wrong time [praying hands emoji] May we all stay alive and well.”

The 31-year-old also spoke out after the Walmart shooting, while performing at Lollapalooza in August.

“I just wanted to take a second to say thank you, not only for just supporting me and my music but to everybody out here tonight that still has the bravery to show up and come to a large music festival,” she said from stage.

“I can’t even believe that we’re having to process the s— that’s happening in the last 24 hours, much less everything that’s happened in the last two-hundred and f—ing fifteen days in America,” she continued. “I don’t know what the answer is but obviously something has to be f—ing done,” she continued. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together to say, ‘Somebody f—ing do something.’”

Musgraves is continuing her Oh, What a World Tour through October. Most shows are sold out. Find dates at KaceyMusgraves.com.

