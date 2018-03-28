Hear Kacey Musgraves’ Full ‘Golden Hour’ Album Ahead of Its Release

Kacey Musgraves is set to release her third studio album, Golden Hour, on March 30, but fans don’t have to wait any longer to hear the full project, thanks to NPR.

Musgraves has made her LP available to stream on the company’s site, delighting fans who couldn’t wait to listen to the country songstress’ adventurous new offering. While multiple songs from the project, including the whimsical “Butterflies,” disco-inspired “High Horse” and stunning “Space Cowboy,” have already been released to streaming platforms, hearing the album all together is an entirely different experience.

“I really wanted to change it up,” Musgraves told GQ of her decision to take this album to a sonically different place than her first two. “I needed a change. That’s when I started moseying around my thoughts, trying to see what started becoming tangible.”

“I didn’t have any preconceived idea of anything,” she added. “I just knew that I wanted to follow whatever it was that was inspiring me. I don’t think I’ll ever make the same album twice. It gets boring for me.”

While Musgraves’ debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, and its follow-up, Pageant Material, saw the singer focus on traditional country sounds and clever lyrics, Golden Hour is something completely new, with Musgraves going more straightforward with her content and more out-there with her sound, adding elements like vocoders and synthesizers to the mix.

“I feel like when people hear this, they’ll recognize the familiar parts of it that are me but also see this other vision that I had and hopefully they’re along for the ride,” Musgraves said. “I think it’ll bring in new audience. But I also hope that it gives the people who appreciate what I do in country music something to hold onto.”

The singer has named artists like the Bee Gees, Imogen Heap and Sade as influences on Golden Hour, and that influence can be easily found, though these new trappings haven’t eclipsed Musgraves’ quietly confessional style.

“One thought I had was, ‘What would it sound like if Imogen Heap made a country album? Would it work? Would it make sense?’” Musgraves shared. “I just really had fun—some of the most fun I’ve ever had. I feel like this album is my most personal.”

Stream Golden Hour here. The album will be available for purchase on March 30.

