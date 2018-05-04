Kacey Musgraves Claps Back at Kendall Jenner’s Instagram Photo

Fans may be calling out Kendall Jenner for taking her “High Horse” and blurring Kacey Musgraves‘ album promotion in her rooftop photo — but Musgraves wants the model to know she’s got eyes on the jab.

Musgraves shared a screenshot of Jenner’s post, which showed her enjoying a cup of coffee in her lingerie on a rooftop terrace. Fans were quick to zero in on the blue billboard behind Jenner advertising Musgraves’ hot new album Golden Hour. The billboard is definitely recognizable, but appears to have been blurred in post production.

The 29-year-old singer saw Jenner’s blurry billboard and raised her a blurry face. In a clapback on her Instagram story, Musgraves shared a screenshot first of Jenner’s post, then a screenshot zoomed in on the blurry billboard, then a zoomed-in screenshot of Jenner’s face blurred out.

Later, the “Space Cowboy” singer removed the photo of Jenner’s blurred-out face, perhaps because her fans were heated enough for the both of them in Jenner’s Instagram comments.

“Why she blur out Kacey like that?” one person commented on the post.

“Ewwwww [at] her blocking out Kacey,” another added.

“Damn, she really blurred out [Kacey Musgraves!” a third echoed, while another chimed in, “You just can’t blur out [Kacey Musgraves] how rude.”

But enough fans noticed Jenner’s blurry face before Musgraves removed it from her story, with some taking to Musgraves’ most recent post to share their joy.

“Love the insta video blurring her out!” one fan wrote with a laughing emoji.

“KENDALL WHO???? GO OFF SIS,” another said.

“Why did Kendall blur your pic?? Lol. Whatever we all know it’s you,” someone else wrote.

Sleuthing fans shouldn’t expect a new celebrity feud to evolve from the social media burn, however, as Jenner was likely blurring out the album promotion because she wasn’t getting paid.

“Blocked out, yet it really is free promo, because we all know it’s [Kacey Musgraves],” one fan hypothesized.

While it may seem like an odd or unnecessary thing to do, social media is a massive source of income and way for the entire KarJenner clan to flex their clout.

In fact, sister Kylie Jenner is even valued at over $1 million per sponsored social media post, according to D’Marie Analytics.

The valuation, which spiked in early February following the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, makes her the highest valued influencer currently on social media, a title that dethroned Queen B, Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes, but the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve,” D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora, said.

“Influencer valuations move up and down like the stock market, but Kylie is methodical about consistently generating aspirational content for her social audience, without jeopardizing authenticity. Her use of social media to personally connect with and listen to her fans enables her to deliver products they will actually purchase. This is a true case study for how brands can greatly benefit from working with social media influencers like Kylie,” he added.

With 154,775,091 followers (and growing) across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and 186,152,410 total engagements in the past 30 days, the $1 million per post adds up to quite a bit of money, so maybe Kendall isn’t willing to give out free advertising.