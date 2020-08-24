Justin Moore Tops the Charts With 9th No. 1, 'Why We Drink'

Justin Moore has earned his ninth No. 1 with his latest single, "Why We Drink," topping both the Mediabase/Country Airplay and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week. The song was written by Moore, David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover and appears on Moore's 2019 album, Late Nights and Longnecks.

The music video for "Why We Drink" was filmed at Moore's home in Poyen, Arkanasas with friends and family including his mom, who inspired the song. Speaking to media this month, Moore shared that he came up with the idea for the track while out to dinner with his family, where he had ordered two beers before the meal arrived. "My mom just simply looked at me, she goes, 'Why do you drink so much?'" he recalled. "Now, she's drinking a margarita at the time, mind you. I said, 'Hell, I don't know, I just like it. It's part of my job requirement, I think.'"

Moore explained that that conversation gave him the idea to write a song called 'Why We Drink,' though he "didn't really know how I was going to do it." He pitched the idea in a couple of writes but "nobody really bit" until a writing session for Late Nights and Longnecks at his beach house.

"A few of us were in the pool and somebody was on the swing outside with a guitar," he said. "I threw out this idea and David Lee Murphy said, 'Cause it's Friday, 'cause it's Monday, 'cause my team lost, 'cause my team won.' I go, 'That's it.' And we wrote it probably in, honestly, 25 minutes. It was one of those that just kind of fell out. Those don't come along very often but certainly we welcome them when they do."

On Sept. 25, Moore will release a new album, Live at the Ryman, commemorating his first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in May 2018.

"A live album is something I’ve always had a desire to record, and have out for our fans," Moore shared on Instagram earlier this month. "We had the chance to record our sold-out Ryman show 2 years ago. The crowd, the venue, it was unreal. Luckily I didn’t screw it up LOL. In all seriousness, the energy we were able to capture that night, was electric. In this strange time with no live music, I thought this could be fun for our fans right now. Crack a cold one around the house, a campfire, deer camp, the beach, etc. and enjoy some live music. Hopefully, we have the chance to do it in person soon."