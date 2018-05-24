Justin Moore Happily Splits the Housework With His Wife When He’s Home

Justin Moore is happy to split the housework with his wife, Kate – at least when he’s home. The “Kinda Don’t Care” singer says they have learned to manage life with four children by sharing up the duties.

“Kate and I kind of have our thing worked out at home where I do certain things and she does certain things,” Moore reveals. “For instance, at night I cook and then she does the dishes while I bathe the girls. I put them to bed. And then in the morning she gets up about an hour before me, gets all their clothes together and then I get up, make their lunches and make sure they brush their teeth and I take them to school. And then sometimes she goes and gets them, sometimes I do. So, we kind of have a system down.”

Moore is happy to pitch in when he’s not on the road, but he admits his spouse deserves a lot of credit for keeping things running so smoothly, especially when he’s gone.

“She’s a rock star,” Moore says (quote via Sounds Like Nashville). “I mean, everybody thinks it’s me, but it’s her. It takes a really special person to deal with what we all deal with in this business on a daily basis. The travel alone is beyond difficult. So to have somebody back home, a support system back home with her holding everything together, it goes without saying how much it means, obviously, to me and my career.”

Moore is currently working on a new album, the follow-up to his 2016 Kinda Don’t Care record. The 34-year-old promises his next set of tunes will take fans back to the music he grew up on.

“I’ve said in interviews for years that if I could record any album I wanted to, it would be one that sounded like it came out in the ’90s. So, we’re doing a really traditional ’90s sounding album,” Moore tells CMT.com.

“I think I was eight years old with no responsibilities whatsoever when that music was the soundtrack of my life,” Moore continues. “Hank Williams Jr., Alan Jackson, David Lee Murphy, Daryle Singletary … I could go on.”

The singer-songwriter knows that music might not be what’s a hit on mainstream radio these days, but it’s more important for him to be authentic than work too hard to be relevant.

“It’s tough [to stick to your guns] because I’ve probably missed out on opportunities that otherwise I would have had … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told to take my cowboy hat off so I’d be on TV more,” maintains Moore. “But to me, it was never about that. It was about longevity and doing what you love. I got into this because I love doing it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/justincolemoore