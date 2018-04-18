Jordan Davis Discusses Next Single, ‘Take It From Me’

Jordan Davis just earned his first No. 1 hit, with his debut single, “Singles You Up,” from his freshman Home State album.

“‘Singles You Up’ was written with two buddies of mine back in Nashville,” Davis recalls. “One of them had just gotten engaged, and when he came in we were congratulating him on it, and the saying ‘You’re smart enough not to single her up’ was thrown up, and I think we all kind of knew that we needed to write that. We actually wrote it really, really quick, I mean right when we got done, we knew we had something special. So, we have a blast playing it, and I can’t be happier that it’s my debut single. It’s a song that means a lot to me.”

With one chart-topping hit under his belt, Davis is already looking forward to his upcoming new single, “Take It From Me.”

“I don’t know exactly when we’re going to go out with it,” Davis tells PopCulture.com. “I’m just really excited to have it out. We put so much time and work into it. My producer Paul DiGiovanni did an incredible job. I’m happy to have it out and gearing up for the summer. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Louisiana native is quickly becoming a famous face in country music – a fact that is even more evident for Davis, who sports a lengthy beard. But recognizable or not, Davis has no plans of cutting it short anytime soon.

“[I use] a beard oil. I comb it out every night and then I use beard shampoo,” Davis shares. “I don’t think I’ll keep it this long. I’ve always been a facial hair guy. I never really been big on clean-shaven. I know my mom hates it. I’m kind of a beard guy.”

Still, if he becomes too well-known, the 30-year-old knows what he will do to remain unrecognized, at least for a while.

“If I ever do want to go incognito,” Davis quips, “I’ll just shave it off and nobody will know who I am.”

Davis is currently headlining several of his own shows, and will also hit the road to serve as the opening act on Jake Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour. See a list of all of his upcoming shows on his website.

