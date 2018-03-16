Jordan Davis Discusses Surprising Fan Reaction to ‘Singles You Up’

Jordan Davis burst onto the country scene with his track “Singles You Up,” an upbeat and rather optimistic look at the potential end of a relationship from an outsider’s perspective.

Currently sitting at No. 7 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, the song is helping Davis make a name for himself as he readies his debut album, Home State, which will be released on March 23.

Speaking to Universal Music Group Nashville, Davis shared that the song’s success has been “crazy” to see.

“Obviously, country radio has been great in playing it and to see it where it’s at on the charts as a debut song, it’s kinda crazy you know to think that it’s doing what it’s doing,” the singer said.

He added that seeing how fans react to the song in a live setting is an even greater thrill.

“To see people’s reaction when we start playing that song, that’s why we do it,” he explained. “That’s why you write songs, for people to hear ’em, for people to feel something. That’s one that people have fun when they hear that song when we play it in the live show. When I see people’s reaction to it on Twitter or Instagram, that’s why you write music — to make somebody feel something. And if they feel happy when they sing it, it’s pretty awesome. So, it’s one that I’m happy to be a part of.”

Davis, who co-wrote all 12 tracks on his upcoming album, told Rolling Stone that “Singles You Up” was one of the last songs written for Home State.

“We tried to write it a couple of different ways at first,” he explained. “When we finally honed in on the way we ended up approaching it, it was this guy having to wait his turn, seeing this girl with somebody else. He has feelings for her and hopes the other guy screws it up somehow. Once we honed in on that, we wrote it really quick.”

Davis is just about to wrap up his headlining White Wine and Whiskey Tour, which sees him playing club dates around the country with guest Jillian Jacqueline.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @JordanCWDavis