John Schneider Hopes to Switch From Actor to Singer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

John Schneider is known to most people as Bo Duke on the beloved TV show, Dukes of Hazzard, as well as roles in other TV shows and films, including the current The Haves and the Have Nots.

But Schneider is also a singer, releasing numerous albums and having several chart-topping singles in the ’80s, including “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight.”

As Schneider continues his run on Dancing With the Stars, along with his professional dance partner, Emma Slater, the 58-year-old hopes his time on the reality TV talent show will remind people that he is, first and foremost, a singer.

“I’m trying to get people accustomed to the musician dancer guy instead of just the actor guy,” Schneider told The Tennessean. “It’s fun, but it’s a whole lot of work. And there was already a whole lot of work in our lives. It’s insane.”

Schneider practices about 20 hours a week, which is a lot considering how busy he was before DWTS, releasing one new single a week for 52 weeks. But the New York native insists that what he learns on the TV show will extend far beyond the season finale.

“It’s keying into a part of my spirit and my soul that I was really unaware of,” Schneider acknowledged. “It’s not just happy. It’s elation. It’s not just concern. It’s scared to death about what [host] Tom Bergeron is about to say. It’s living life on both sides of the pendulum at the same time. There’s no middle ground and at 58, I find that exhilarating.”

Schneider has also been battling his ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, who is accusing Schneider of hiding his earnings from her, after he was ordered to pay more than $150,000 in delinquent alimony. Schneider briefly spent time in jail over the charges, and continues to maintain he is unable to pay what the court has mandated.

Although Schneider has not refused to pay what has been ordered, he does say the verdict against him is unfair.

“[Within the] court system, I was treated like I was guilty until proven innocent, like a second-class citizen,” Schneider told Fox News. “I do think there’s a bias against conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood, but I think if you let that alter how you are, then I question how you are.”

Schneider is one of only eight contestants remaining in the competition. Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

