Jimmie Allen Reveals Why He Won’t Sing About Certain Subjects

Jimmie Allen is a singer, a songwriter – and a proud father to his young son, Aadyn. Because of that role, which he calls his most important, the 32-year-old refuses to sing about certain subjects.

“Every decision I make affects my son. That’s the reason I don’t curse in my lyrics or onstage,” Allen told Country Aircheck in a report from CMT. “Music is supposed to bring us together. I want my concerts to be something families can come to together. I don’t ever want parents to worry about what I’m going to say from the stage.”

Allen recently enjoyed a trip to Disney World with Aadyn, whom he shares custody of with his ex-girlfriend, but there are certain moments between the father and son that are decidedly off-limits.

“I’ll post pictures of me and my son at a Disney thing, for example, but not when we have breakfast together or say our prayers,” explained Allen.

Allen is grateful to be able to afford things for Aadyn like trips to amusement parks, especially since there was a time he couldn’t even afford a roof over his head. But even when he was living out of his car, Allen refused to give up on his dreams.

“Faith is important to me,” Allen told The Tennessean. “I feel like every setback is a set up for God to propel you to what he has planned. I feel like if I didn’t go through the hard times I went through, the success I’m having now, I don’t know that I would have handled it well if I hadn’t known what it’s like to struggle and really work for what I have.”

It’s because of enduring the hard times that Allen appreciates his success now and why he will always help others in need.

“I know how a dollar can change someone’s week, something that we throw away so frivolously,” Allen said. “It’s so important to remember that in the click of a button our bank accounts could be erased and what you’re left with is character.”

Allen just received his first-ever ACM Awards nomination, for New Male Artist of the Year, reminding the rising star of how far he has already come.

“Last year I watched the [ACM Awards] from the the nose bleed section wearing a suit I couldn’t afford,” Allen wrote on Instagram. “This year I’m nominated alongside some of my favorite artists for New Male Artist of The Year. Hopefully I’ll be sitting in a better seat but still will be wearing a suit I can’t afford. Haha. [crying emojis] Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for me. I appreciate you so much.”

Allen shares the New Male Artist of the Year category with Jordan Davis, Luke Combs, Michael Ray and Mitchell Tenpenny. The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sudnay, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring