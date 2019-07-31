Jessie James Decker Reveals Which of Her Kids Is the Biggest Entertainer (Exclusive)

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker are parents to three kids, daughter Vivianne, 5, and sons Eric Jr. 3, and Forrest, 1.

With a professional singer for a mom, it’s likely that at least one of the kids would be a fan of the spotlight, and according to Jessie, her youngest currently holds that title.

“Vivi gets a little shy. She’s a little bit more shier when it comes to that stuff,” she revealed. “Bubby loves to sing. But I would say Forrest is the biggest ham out of all of them. He is constantly dancing, wakes up singing, goes to bed singing. We have his monitor on, and he sings to himself in the crib. And my mom will tell you that I was the same way as a baby, and I was singing to myself constantly as a baby. So he might be the entertainer of the group.”

View this post on Instagram #rehearsals A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on May 11, 2019 at 4:16pm PDT

The singer recently wrapped up her 2019 headlining tour, where she was joined by her family on the road, with Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest getting to catch a glimpse of their mom’s day job each night.

“It was so fun,” Jessie said of having her kids join her. “I think the hard part is as a working mom sometimes, I’m sure any mom relates, is when you have to be away from your kids. So I’m very blessed and fortunate to be able to bring my kids in my work and have them with me. I would be singing onstage and looking off to the side stage, and they’re sitting there with their little earphones on with their daddy. It was just such a great family experience for all of us. They’re seasoned now; they know how to be little roadies.”

The tour was Jessie’s first in over two years and her first time on the road since welcoming Forrest.

“I love performing,” she shared. “It’s one of my favorite things to do in all of the work that I do, and I miss it right now. It was so much fun. I love performing. I love seeing my fans. It was great.”

With her busy schedule as a mom, artist and business owner, one of the things Jessie relies on for energy is her daily cup of coffee, having recently partnered with Java House.

“I am a huge coffee person,” she shared. “Java House has a cold brew, and it is absolutely delicious. It comes in these little pods, and so I just pop open a pod, put it over ice. You could do it with coconut milk or almond milk. I had them on my tour. My band fell in love with them, and I had to send them a bunch of them. It’s really delicious.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessiejamesdecker