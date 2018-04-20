Jerry O’Connell Is Trying to Play Matchmaker for Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert recently split from boyfriend Anderson East, and there’s already one person who wants to find a new man for the country singer to date.

That person is actor Jerry O’Connell, who attended the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday with wife Rebecca Romijn, who was presenting an award at the ceremony.

During the evening, Lambert won two awards — Song of the Year for “Tin Man” and Female Vocalist of the Year — but it was her performance of “Keeper of the Flame” that captured O’Connell’s attention and planted a potential relationship in his mind.

O’Connell used Instagram to attempt to set Lambert up with his friend Brett Tucker, posting photos of the pair side-by-side.

“Bear with me here. The @acmawards were awesome last night,” he began. “@rebeccaromijn and I have never seen so much talent in one show. Truly, A-Once-In-A-Lifetime-Night. During her riveting performance of ‘Keeper of The Flame,’ I thought @mirandalambert should meet my friend, Brett Tucker. He sweet, talented and has good credit. I will take this down if anyone is offended but I thought it deserved a shot. How do we make this happen?”

He later offered a pair of updates, the first a continuation of his matchmaking attempt.

“MAJOR UPDATE: I HAVE BEEN TOLD THEY HAVE COMPATIBLE ZODIAC SIGNS,” he wrote.

The second was a playful jab from his wife.

“ANOTHER UPDATE: @rebeccaromijn wants to know why I am not hooking HER up with Brett Tucker,” the actor joked.

Tucker is an Australian actor who made major waves down under with his role as Daniel Fitzgerald on the popular Australian soap Neighbours.

He has since moved to the United States, where he has acted in shows including Mistresses, CSI, Castle, NCIS, and Rizzoli & Isles.

While Lambert didn’t confirm her single status during the ACM Awards, she did address a previous heartbreak during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” she said of the win, which officially helped her become the artist with the most wins in ACM history.

“Tin Man” appeared on Lambert’s 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings, the majority of which was written about her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly in April that Lambert had split from East after dating for two years. Lambert had hinted at a breakup during a concert in March when she discussed heartbreak with the audience.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” Lambert said, via Knox News. “And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

