Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Spend Night out Together 2 Months After Navy’s Birth

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, welcomed their second child together, daughter Navy, in February, and the duo recently made some time for a night out on the town sans kids.

Brittany gave fans a peek into her and Jason’s date night on her Instagram Story, over the weekend, posting a video of her husband in a car, saying, “Going to dinner with someone very handsome!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair headed to STK, a steakhouse in Nashville, along with Jason’s sister, Kasi, and her fiancé, radio host Chuck Wicks. The group enjoyed beverages in tiny cups, a remix of Zedd and Maren Morris‘ “The Middle” and an unnamed dish that was spectacularly on fire.

Brittany later shared a photo from the evening, posting a shot of herself and Jason sitting on a leather couch, Brittany on the arm of the piece and her husband holding his wife’s ankles.

“Meowwww,” Brittany wrote along with a purple heart emoji.

Along with Navy, Jason and Brittany share son Memphis, 1, and Jason is dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage.

The couple’s date night came one week before they’re set to head to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards, which take place on Sunday, April 7. Jason is being honored as the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award winner and he’ll perform twice during the show — once with Kelly Clarkson and once with Florida Georgia Line. He’s also nominated for Musical Event of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, and if he wins Entertainer of the Year, he’ll be the first artist since George Strait to take home that prize and artist of the decade on the same night.

To prep for the ceremony, Brittany recently posted a throwback photo of herself and Jason from the 2017 show, writing, “ACMs 2 years ago! What should we wear this year?!? Decisions decisions….”

“I say we all make a pact to go exclusively onsies,” wrote Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, to which Brittany replied with an enthusiastic “LETS DO ITTTTTT.”

The ACMs will be hosted by Reba McEntire and other performers include Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, LANCO, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morris and Strait.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean