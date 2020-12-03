Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Celebrate Son Memphis With 'Winter Wonderland' Birthday Party

✖

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 3 years old on Dec. 1, and Aldean and his wife, Brittany, celebrated their son's birthday with a Winter Wonderland-themed party, which Brittany documented on Instagram. Memphis, who is a big Disney fan, wore a sweatshirt featuring Olaf from Frozen, and sunglasses, which he had on in a photo with his parents.

The slideshow also included snaps of Memphis standing in front of a sign reading "Memphis' Winter Wonderland" and a shot of him next to Santa, while Elsa and Anna from Frozen stood next to them. "My baby’s Winter Wonderland was everything and more!" Brittany wrote. "Thanks to everyone who helped pull this off for his 3rd birthday (especially Ana and Elsa)."

Earlier on Monday, Aldean wished his son a happy birthday with a photo slideshow of Memphis. "Hard to believe it has been 3 years since this little guy came into our lives. He is wild, headstrong and all boy and I couldn’t be more thankful for him," his caption read. "For awhile, @brittanyaldean and I weren’t sure we would be able to have a baby, so the fact that we now have 2 is a blessing to us both and we never take one day of it for granted. Happy bday buddy!! We love u so much."

Brittany posted a photo of herself in the hospital with her son after he was born. "3 years ago I became a Mommy to the most precious, kind hearted, handsome little guy in the world," she wrote. "I’m torn between smiles and tears... how amazing it is to watch you grow but oh what’d I’d give to do it all just one more time. I love you so much my boy, so unbelievably thankful for you. Mommy’s boy forever and ever!!!!"

Along with Memphis, Aldean and Brittany share daughter Navy, who will be 2 years old in January, and Aldean is dad to two teenage daughters with his ex-wife. Prior to Memphis' birthday, Aldean posted a photo of his son holding a small yellow guitar and wrote that he couldn't believe Memphis was about to turn 3 years old. "I can’t believe my little man turns 3 tomorrow!" the singer shared. "Where is the time going???"