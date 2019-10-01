Jason Aldean Reveals Whether He Would Ever Sing a Duet With His Wife, Brittany

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, competed on Season 11 of American Idol in 2012, under her maiden name, Kerr. Brittany, who is also a former NBA dancer, once dreamed of being an artist herself, but has, at least for now, put those dreams on hold. Still, fans often ask whether Aldean will sing a duet with his wife, which the “We Back” singer sadly reveals isn’t likely, at least any time soon.

“People ask that all the time, ‘Are you ever going to do a song together?’” Aldean said on Cumulus’ Broadway’s Electric Barnyard. “I don’t know if Britt’s really interested in that. It’s one of those things that, I’m not opposed to it, if the right thing came along, and it was something she wanted to do, or the timing was right. I wouldn’t be opposed to it, because she actually is a great singer. It’s just something that, I don’t know if she’s really into it, like that. But she doesn’t make an appearance on this album.”

For now, Brittany is a proud mom to son Memphis and daughter, Navy, and enjoys traveling with her husband on his decked out bus, designed with his family in mind.

Aldean will wrap up his Ride All Night Tour next week, and then enjoy a couple months off before he kicks off his We Back Tour early next year. In the meantime, the 42-year-old will release his ninth studio album, titled simply 9.

“I’m excited. I mean we’ve been working really hard on this record and I’m really excited about it, as everybody always is when they have a new album that’s coming out,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “I feel like this is a really, really great record, from top to bottom. When I turned it into the label, I told them, ‘Man, you know, I hate going in and saying this is the best thing I’ve ever done, ’cause I feel like that’s pretty cliché for everybody to say when they turn in a new record, but I really feel like there’s something pretty special about this one.

“I’m excited that finally at least some of the songs are coming out so people can finally hear them,” he continued. “We start recording these things and we’re living with them for months and months before anybody else gets a chance to hear them. So, even though I love them and I think they’re great, nobody else has heard them yet. So I’m excited that it’s finally out there, at least a few songs. And people are getting a chance to hear ’em and then the full album will drop November 22nd.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz