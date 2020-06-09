Jason Aldean Responds to Fan Who Criticized His Son Memphis' Hair

✖

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany share two children, 2-year-old son Memphis and 1-year-old daughter Navy, both of whom are growing out their hair. Over the weekend, Aldean shared a photo on Instagram of his son riding a boogie board, looking thrilled as he smiled at the camera while playing in the waves. "Got the lil man on the board for the first time yesterday and..........he’s a natural," the proud dad wrote along with three surf-inspired emojis.

While the majority of the comments were positive, including a message from Brittney Kelley that read "Omg" and a comment from Brittany Aldean exclaiming "My surfer baby!!," one troll sparked a huge response after they decided to take a moment out of their day to criticize a 2-year-old's hair. "Cool... now get him to the barber shop," they commented along with a rolling eyes emoji. Aldean decided to respond to the message with emojis of his own, writing back with the shushing emoji and a fist emoji. Plenty of the singer's fans also came to his defense, telling the original commenter to "stay in your lane" and "get over it."

Brittany recently opened up to Us Weekly about the mom-shaming she's received over her and Jason's decision to grow Memphis' hair out, noting that the couple's harmless decision is somehow "a huge thing for people." "I don't know why people really care," she mused. "It's really just because we wanted him to look like a little surfer kid and he does and we love it and we think it's the cutest thing ever. It really bothers people and stuff like that, it amazes me. It's one thing to say, 'Oh his hair's getting long,' it's another thing to say that it's wrong for his hair to be long." The mom of two added that she's become better at handling criticism over the years. "Just little things, but honestly, I'm pretty good with criticism these days," she said. "I've had a lot of practice."

Brittany also discussed her kids' recent milestones, revealing that Memphis "is putting sentences together." "Each day, he says a new word or puts a new sentence together," she shared. "Me and Jason always look at each other and we're like, 'Where did you learn that? What the heck? That was awesome. It's like he's a little grown-up."