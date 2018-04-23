Jason Aldean Makes Chart History With Release of ‘Rearview Town’

Jason Aldean has done it again! The Georgia native’s latest studio album, Rearview Town, landed at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, marking Aldean’s fourth time to achieve such a feat – a rarity in country music, and making him only the second country act to achieve that level of chart success (with Rascal Flatts being the sole other country act to also have four albums top the Billboard 200 chart).

Aldean has already released “You Make It Easy” from Rearview Town, as well as shared another track, “I’ll Wait for You,” but there’s also a duet with Miranda Lambert on Rearview Town, “Drowns the Whiskey,” which we can’t help but hope will hit the airwaves in the near future.

“Miranda and I have known each other for a long time,” Aldean explains. “We kind of got started in this business together and we toured a lot early on. We did a song together on my second record called ‘Grown Woman,’ which was to me, probably my favorite song on that album. I’m always looking for songs and ways to collaborate with other people anyway. I just wanted to do something else with her. I’ve always been a big fan of her voice and her style and everything.”

Aldean just earned his third consecutive ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year, an acknowledgement he finds gratifying, but not career-defining.

“If I never won any awards, was my career any less successful, just because I didn’t win awards?” Aldean admits. “No. I feel like awards are nice to have. I’m flattered every time we get nominated for those things, because we don’t always get nominated for stuff. It does mean a lot to me when we do get those votes, and people are voting for us, and then especially if you win. The Entertainer of the Year, to me, that was a personal thing that I wanted.”

Still, the ACM Award recognition was meaningful for Aldean, more for the work he does on the road than in the studio.

“To me, personally, this is a touring award,” says Aldean. “Everybody can make their case that it’s about something else, but to me, that’s what it is. That’s what it’s always been. And that’s what it’ll always be. I think when you win this award, people will show up to your show, and they wanna be impressed. They wanna go, ‘All right. Well show me something now.’ And so I definitely wear that as a badge of honor to go out and sort of prove ourselves to those people and show ’em why we have gotten it three times in a row.”

