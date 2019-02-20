Jason Aldean Shares Adorable Photo of Memphis to Announce New Music

Jason Aldean used an adorable picture of his 1-year-old son, Memphis, to reveal he is working on new music!

“Back in the studio this week working on a new album with some help from lil’ man” Aldean wrote alongside a photo of Memphis wearing headphones with the hashtag, “9.”

The number nine refers to Aldean’s ninth studio album, and the follow-up to his latest Rearview Town record, released less than a year ago. But for Aldean, he’d much rather keep churning out the hits than take a break — at least not yet.

“I think for me, I mean, what sort of still motivates me is that. I mean, I’ve been poor,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “That’s not fun. It’s not fun at all, and it wasn’t that long ago in the grand scheme of things, so I work hard because I love what I do, one, but it’s also like, I want nice things for my family. I want them to have a good life and so a lot of that’s for them.”

Aldean has plenty to keep him busy besides new music. The Georgia native and his wife, Brittany, just welcomed their second child, a daughter, Navy Rome.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” he wrote. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12 oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Aldean will have a few months at home with Memphis and Navy Rome, and his two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, before he hits the road in April for his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts..

“I’m always excited for the tour,” Aldean acknowledged. “We change things up. We get a new design for the stage and get to go out with new stuff, and it’s like Christmas morning for us. We get to walk out, we got big lighting, new stuff. It’s fun. It’s like being on a playground for us, and it makes the shows fun.”

The 41-year-old hints that the Ride All Night Tour is named after one of the songs on his upcoming new project.

“Ride All Night’s one of the songs on the record,” revealed Aldean. “To me, just finding names like that that I don’t even really know what the hell it means. It’s just a cool name for the tour. I’m always excited for the tour. I mean, we change things up. We get a new design for the stage and get to go out with new stuff, and it’s like Christmas morning for us. I mean, we get to walk out, we got big lighting, new stuff. It’s fun. It’s like being on a playground for us, and it makes the shows fun.”

Aldean will likely head to Las Vegas before his Ride All Night Tour begins, since he is nominated for an ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year. Find dates at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin