Jason Aldean Moves We Back Tour to 2021

Jason Aldean has joined the growing number of artists whose tour plans have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, postponing his We Back Tour to 2021. Aldean shared the news in a statement on social media on Wednesday, announcing that he had "an update" on the planned trek.

"We’re making the call to postpone my We Back Tour until 2021," the message read. "The health and safety of my fans, my band and crew and all the local workers in your town who help pull off our shows each night is something we’re not going to gamble on. I can promise you we’ll get you new dates as soon as we can and that me and the boys will be back next year bigger and louder than ever." Aldean's post did not offer any information on refund options or rescheduled dates.

The We Back Tour's summer leg was scheduled to begin on July 11 in Ohio and run through late September with openers Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver. Earlier this year, Aldean was on the road on the first leg of the tour which featured special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Silver. The tour began and January and ran through March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the trek to shut down. Aldean's announcement is the latest in a number of similar statements that have come through this week from artists including Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney, all of whom have either canceled or postponed planned 2020 tours or concert dates.

Aldean's tour was in support of his most recent album, 9, released in November 2019. For now, the Georgia native is with his family at their Florida home, where he's been updating fans on beach life with his wife, Brittany Aldean, their two kids, Memphis and Navy, and Jason's two older daughters from his previous marriage.