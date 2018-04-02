Jason Aldean Boasts About ‘Awesome’ Duet With Miranda Lambert on ‘Rearview Town’

Jason Aldean included a duet, “Drowns the Whiskey,” on his upcoming Rearview Town album. The tune wasn’t the one Aldean initially planned on having as a duet with Lambert, but in the end, he says “Drowns the Whiskey” was the perfect choice.

“I had a song in mind and I sent it to her,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “She was kind of iffy on the song, but I said, ‘Hey listen, if you don’t like it, it’s cool. I want you to love whatever we do. We’ll find something else.’ I had another song that I had in mind. I said, ‘Actually, I’ve got this other thing I’ll send you, and see if you like it better. I think it’s really good.’ I sent her ‘Drowns the Whiskey,’ and she loved that song.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Aldean looks forward to hopefully someday performing the song live with her, the recording was done separately, while Aldean was on the road.

“We actually weren’t in the studio at the same time,” explained Aldean. “I had a show to play and she went in with my producer, Michael Knox, and they cut it. [They] had me on FaceTime in there, checking her out. We had a good idea of what we wanted to do on the record, and Knox and I have worked together long enough that we kind of know how to communicate and what we want to do, even before we get in the studio.”

Aldean has previously collaborated on his albums with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Eric Church, and had a No. 1 duet with Kelly Clarkson, with “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” from his My Kinda Party record. But the “You Make It Easy” singer, who previously sang with Lambert on his sophomore Relentless album, said he has been hoping for another duet with her.

“Miranda and I have known each other for a long time,” said Aldean. “We kind of got started in this business together and we toured a lot early on. We did a song together on my second record called ‘Grown Woman,’ which was to me, probably my favorite song on that album. I’m always looking for songs and ways to collaborate with other people anyway. I just wanted to do something else with her. I’ve always been a big fan of her voice and her style and everything.”

While he Aldean hasn’t revealed if “Drowns the Whiskey” will be a single, he is thrilled with the end result.

“It was awesome,” Aldean boasted. “It turned out great, just like I thought it would. She’s such a great singer, such a great harmony singer too. She knocked it out, it was great, and one of the highlights of this record.”

Rearview Town will be released on April 13. It is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes.