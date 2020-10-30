✖

After teasing a potential Tiger King-themed Halloween costume for his family last week, Jason Aldean followed through on his promise, sharing a video of the group in their animal-printed glory on Instagram on Friday. Set to "I Saw a Tiger" by Tiger King star Joe Exotic, the video served as a parody music video for the song, starring Aldean as Exotic.

Dressed in a blond wig, baseball cap, sunglasses, mustache, printed shirt, necklace and jeans with a knee brace and a forearm crutch, Aldean alternatively played the guitar and sang and interacted with his family including wife Brittany, who appeared to be dressed as Exotic's late husband Travis Maldonado. The couple's 2-year-old son Memphis was a tiny black and white tiger and their 1-year-old daughter Navy was dressed as Exotic's arch-enemy, Carole Baskin.

The video also included a brief interview with Aldean as Exotic. "2020. What a crazy year," he said. "Everybody wants to blame Donald Trump for the coronavirus. Can't go to a country music show. Can't go see Luke Bryan. Sports been all messed up. Atlanta Braves lost to the Dodgers, didn't go to the World Series. There's one person I blame for everything 2020. Carole Baskin!"

The camera then cut to Navy, who was wearing a long wig, printed pink top and one of Baskin's signature flower crowns. "I'm a cat," she said before letting out a small growl.

"Happy Halloween Weekend...you’re welcome!" Aldean captioned the video. "Oh my LORD, need more of this PLEASE [laughing out loud]," commented Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley. "My new stage look," Aldean replied. Russell Dickerson exclaimed "OH NO U DID NOT!!!!!!" while Aldean's brother-in-law Chuck Wicks wrote, "Just when your career couldn’t get any better.. you pull this..."

"Haha this is amazing and makes me even more sad we didn’t get to tour together this year," commented Mitchell Tenpenny. One fan also referenced touring, joking, "Somebody please get this man back on tour. He’s losing it. Hilarious."

Aldean had previously shared his idea of dressing like the cast of the Netflix show with RADIO.COM’s Katie & Company, though he suggested Brittany dress as Baskin and the two kids wear tiger outfits. "So, we'll see how that works out," he said. "I'll see what she comes up with, that's my idea... that's my pitch. You just heard it. I'm gonna tell her the same way I just told you."