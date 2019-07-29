Jake Owen Shows off New Photo of Adorable Baby Girl, Paris

Jake Owen and his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, welcomed daughter Paris Hartley into the world in April, with Owen keeping the infant largely out of the spotlight since then. But the “Homemade” singer recently shared a black and white photo of the mother and daughter, giving fans a welcome glimpse of his youngest child.

“Home life,” Owen captioned the picture, using several emojis, including a house, a farmer, a tractor and a heart.

Owen, who is also a father to 6-year-old daughter Olive Pearl (from his first marriage to Lacey Buchanan) met Hartlein while shopping for furniture.

“She was an interior designer at Restoration Hardware, and I was buying a couch or something at the time,” Owen recalled on the All Our Favorite People podcast. “I remember it was after I was divorced, and I remember looking at her. I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do. I was like ‘Wow, she’s got a lot going for her. She’s confident.’

“But I never actually ever said anything to her about it – it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that,” he continued. “It was after she was helping me. I was in the store, and I said ‘Hey, you wanna get a beer sometime? I don’t know if that’s professional enough to ask because you’ve only helped me in a professional way, but I figured if I didn’t ask you for beer, I’d never know if you would wanna go get one.’ She was like, ‘Sure, let’s go.’ So, we went to the Red Pony in Franklin.”

The Florida native is grateful to have two little girls to spoil, even if they are a few years apart in age.

“To be blessed with another beautiful little girl is a big deal because I do think that it takes special men to be a great dad to a little girl,” Owen previously told PEOPLE. “And I feel like, thanks to Pearl, she’s shown me how to be a good father to little girls, and I’ll be a great father to Paris because of that.”

Owen’s latest album, Greetings from … Jake was released in March. Download or stream the album, and find a list of all of Owen’s upcoming shows, by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Terry Wyatt