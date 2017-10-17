Jake Owen’s Tour Bus Has Haunting Reminder of Las Vegas Show

Jake Owen is heading back on the road in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting and the country music star revealed that his tour bus has a chilling reminder of the Oct. 1 tragedy. The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo that shows the schedule of events still written on the chalkboard on the bus from the day of the shooting.

Every day my tour manager/best friend writes down our day on our bus door chalk board… we just got our bus back from Vegas and it’s still written on the door. I’ll never forget this day. A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

“Every day my tour manager/best friend writes down our day on our bus door chalk board…we just got our bus back from Vegas and it’s still written on the door. I’ll never forget this day,” he captioned the post.

The picture shows the lineup of artists that Owen shared the stage with at the Route 91 Harvest Festival earlier this month. He performed right before Jason Aldean, who was on stage at the time that the gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on concertgoers.

In the days after the shooting, which has been labeled the deadliest shooting in modern US history, Owen spoke out about the confusion and horror of the scene.

“When the shots started being fired, at first I thought it was pyrotechnics,” Owen told Fox News.

The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer realized there were bullets ricocheting “off of the top of the stage and on the stage,” and he “noticed people literally being shot.”

“It was pretty chaotic,” Owen said. “People were running in all directions.”

The police have revealed that 58 people were killed in the shooting and more than 500 others were injured. The gunman targeted the concertgoers from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and he was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound when the police arrived in the suite.

Given that there were more than 22,000 people at the music festival, Owen says that it is a “miracle more people were not injured.”

“It was a perfect angle. You have a sea full of people out there and a guy that sounded like a fully automatic rifle. There was no chance for a lot of people to get out of the way,” he said.

Owen also expressed his appreciation for the first responders for “putting their lives on the line to keep our lives safe during a moment like this.”

“We put on concerts to take people away from the day-to-day life, to bring them to a happy place and this isn’t by any means what’s supposed to happen at these things,” Owen said. “I think us, as a community, aren’t going to let this bring us down either. We’re going to continue to do what we do… because this isn’t what our America is supposed to be like. We’ve got to fix this.”