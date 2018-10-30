Hillary Scott Dresses Twins as Pumpkins to Celebrate 9-Month Birthday

Hillary Scott‘s girls are growing up fast!

The Lady Antebellum singer celebrated her twin daughters’ Betsy and Emory’s nine-month birthday on Monday, Oct. 29, with the proud mom sharing a new photo of her girls to mark the occasion.

The holiday-appropriate snap found the twins clad in pumpkin pajamas, with the sisters lying on their stomachs on a blanket, both gazing at the camera with their matching blue eyes.

“Happy 9 months little pumpkins,” Scott wrote. “We sure love you!”

The mom of three recently shared a preview of the twins’ pumpkin pajamas, posting a photo of the girls sitting down in the midst of several plush toys and wearing the adorable ensembles.

“Thought it was a good night to break out the [pumpkin] jammies,” she wrote.

As for the twins’ actual Halloween costumes, Scott revealed at a recent press event that her girls will likely be dressed as tiny Wonder Women or astronauts, while 5-year-old daughter Eisele was thinking of dressing as Glinda from The Wizard of Oz.

Scott shares Betsy, Emory and Eisele with husband Chris Tyrrell, all of whom will likely be joining Scott in Las Vegas next year when she heads to Sin City for Lady Antebellum’s residency at the Palms.

“To have our families, be able to have them come out there with us right now while they’re young, and they don’t have school, I think it’s going to be kind of a cool moment for us,” bandmate Charles Kelley said.

Scott added that her girls and their dad were out on the road with Lady A during the group’s tour over the summer, and she’s looking forward to the stability that a Vegas residency will offer her family.

“Being planted in one place for an extended period of time was definitely appealing,” she admitted. “We all toured with our kids this past summer. My three daughters were out a little bit more than half the time with my husband. And we made it work. Some nights were really smooth and other nights weren’t.”

“And that’s how it is at home as well,” she continued. “It’s just, their normal is that their daddy and I are with them and they’re figuring it out and they’re doing amazingly well so far. So to be able to have us all together in one place in a comfortable scenario and setting is going to be wonderful.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla