Gwen Stefani Shares Wedding Photo of Her Sons With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is mom to three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and the three boys were right by their mom's side when she married Blake Shelton in Oklahoma on Saturday, July 3. Stefani has shared several photos from her wedding over the past few days, and on Wednesday, she shared a sweet family photo of herself and her sons with Shelton.

The group stood outside amid the stunning scenery of Shelton's ranch, Stefani in her Vera Wang wedding gown, the country star in a tuxedo jacket in blue jeans and the three boys in matching suits. "thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx," Stefani wrote in her caption. The No Doubt singer also kept her sons close in a symbolic way during the ceremony, wearing a chapel-length veil with their names embroidered alongside "Blake" and "Gwen," all bordered by two white roses.

In the nearly six years that Stefani and Shelton have been together, The Voice coach has grown incredibly close with his now-wife's children. "Blake loves the kids and had no problem adjusting to a new role as an extra dad," one source told PEOPLE. Another added of the couple, "They each put the other first and appreciate each other. They are seamless as a family."

An additional insider shared that Stefani is "able to lean on Blake to be an extra dad. He's a wonderful role model for Gwen's sons. The kids love him and have a really special bond with Blake."

In February, Shelton told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather that he takes parenting Stefani's sons "very serious, but I also have a blast with it."

"I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing," he continued. "I can't imagine my life without these kids now." The Oklahoma native added that his relationship with his own stepfather is a blueprint he'd like to follow. "I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," he shared. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."