Gwen Stefani Responds to Blake Shelton’s Birthday Greeting

Gwen Stefani turned 50 on Thursday, Oct. 3, with her longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton, taking to social media to profess his love for her. After Shelton wrote, “Happy Birthday [Gwen Stefani]i!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” Stefani took time to respond on social media to Shelton’s sweet words.

“I love u [Blake Shelton]. Gx”

No word yet how the couple celebrated. The pair, along with Stefani’s three children, divide their time between Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and Los Angeles, where they film The Voice. Stefani recently opened up about her relationship with Shelton, which began in 2015, shortly after her marriage ended with rocker Gavin Rossdale.

“This is the most what I thought love was supposed to be,” Stefani said in an interview for the Today Show with Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM, which she shared on social media. “And it’s the most pure in the sense that it’s all the story book of love. The giving and the receiving, it all feels very even. It’s pretty magical and I feel really blessed. I feel like I’m bragging when I talk about it, and I am, because I’m so lucky, and it was so unexpected.”

Neither Stefani nor Shelton likely imagined their relationship would last this long, at least in the beginning. But now with four years already, the couple has no plans to ever split up.

“He’s my best friend,” Stefani gushed. “I think that we just go through everything together, we do everything together, and we just lean on each other. And it’s been really, really – I just feel so lucky, because what happens is, we all go through life, and everybody has pain. We’re not getting out of here alive. We all have to go through this stuff. I think I never expected, after having such a hard time – and my love was always not what I thought it was going to be, in the sense that I was like, ‘Why am I so unlucky in love?’

“I have these perfectly, married, in love parents, this example of love my whole life,” she continued. “And then mine has been this tragic thing, and you can hear it in the songs. I write about it the entire time. It’s kind of awkward to talk about, ’cause other people are involved, and I have children and stuff like that, so I need to protect them. But I think that for me to see that on the other side was going to be this, after all that tragedy, it’s almost impossible. I feel so grateful.”

Photo Credit: FilmMagic / Gabe Ginsberg