Granger Smith's Wife Amber Reflects on Last Days With Son River Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

In June 2019, Granger Smith and wife Amber's 3-year-old son River drowned at the family's home in Tennessee, and just under one year later, Amber is reflecting on what would be some of her last days with her son. On Thursday, Amber posted a photo on Instagram of herself, Smith, River and their two other children, son Lincoln and daughter London, sitting on the family's porch, writing that she "couldn't have known" what was to come.

"One year ago. My caption was 'enjoying daddy being home and Texas rain,'" she wrote. "Life was good. No one has a perfect life, but it was pretty dang good. Happy kids, happy marriage, happy hearts. We couldn’t have known the storm we would be facing in less than 30 days. Life is unpredictable. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Life can change in an instant. Love your family. Love your friends. Love your God. John 16:33."

Granger and Amber shared the news of River's death on June 6, 2019 and the cause of death was later confirmed to be a "tragic drowning accident at home." "We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," Grange wrote on Instagram at the time. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts."

Amber often remembers River on her Instagram page, and in April, she shared a post highlighting the relationship between Rivera and his older brother. "These 2 have always had such a special bond. Linc wouldn’t touch him the first day he was born but day 2, he slowly crawled up onto the hospital bed, rubbed his head and kissed him," she recalled. "After that day, he never stopped 'petting' his head and kissing him, hugging him and loving all over him calling him 'River Kelly Smithy baby.' They did everything together and are best buds. It breaks me that their little brother is no longer physically with us, but I know he stays so close to them."