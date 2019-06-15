Granger Smith Supporters Raise More Than $88K in Honor of Late 3-Year-Old Son River

In the days since Granger Smith‘s son died in a “tragic drowning accident at home,” the country singer’s fans and supporters are giving back to the hospital where the country singer’s toddler was treated.

According to the official store’s Instagram account, supporters of the 39-year-old’s apparel company at Yee Yee Apparel, revealed a shirt in honor of his son, River Kelly that aids the Dell Children’s Medical Center where he was treated shortly after the accident.

“The River Smith Tribute Shirt is on sale now,” the post read. “100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to Dell Childrens (sic) Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith. River was Granger and Amber Smith’s youngest son who tragically passed away on June 6, 2019. He was cared for by the wonderful staff at Dell Childrens before he passed away.”

The account adds that the shirt features a “Yee Yee Excavator on it,” which just so happened to be one of River’s favorite things to do — watching the excavators scoop up dirt. They added the reason for the shirt being red is because it was also the young boy’s “favorite color.”

A statement on the website adds that they raised money for the hospital because they felt like “it’s only right to give something back to the people who were so good to the Granger Smith family.”

Smith revealed the “unthinkable news” to the world on June 6, disclosing that despite the doctor’s best efforts, River was unable to be revived.

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” he wrote.

Smith went on to call his son “special,” something everyone who met him knew instantly.

“The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this,” Smith wrote.

While his death was initially shrouded in discretion, the exact cause of his son’s death was later confirmed by his representatives to PEOPLE, who revealed the child had “died in a tragic drowning accident at home.”

In an interview with PopCulture.com at CMA Fest last weekend, country duo Smithfield, made up of Jennifer Fiedler and Trey Smith who have also toured extensively with Smith, revealed how the unexpected loss of their friend’s son hit them so hard.

“It’s heartbreaking, because Granger’s one of the best people in this industry. And I’m not just saying that to suck up, or say that about everybody. He really is one of the most genuine people in this industry,” Smith said.

Fiedler went on to share that he had been a “mentor” to her and Smith.

“[He] always tries to give us advice. He had us on the bus, and one of the things he said is, ‘My 7-year-old little girl is just starting to realize what Daddy does for a living,” she said.”She starts to cry whenever I leave. Sometimes it makes me wonder what’s most important. All of this is so great, but my kids and my family’ … He truly is a family man, which is why I think our hearts went out to him, cause that was just three weeks ago that we were out. It’s so crazy.”

The shirt is still available for purchase at YeeYeeApparel.com.

