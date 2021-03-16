George Strait, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and More Participating in Texas Benefit Concert

✖

After a winter storm devastated Texas in February, some of the state's biggest stars are stepping up to help. It was announced this week that Matthew McConaughey and wife Camilla Alves will host We Are Texas, a virtual benefit concert set to take place on Sunday, March 21.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream online via McConaughey's YouTube channel, and all of the participating artists hail from the Lone Star State. Scheduled performers include include Leon Bridges, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Lukas Nelson, Parker McCollum and Randy Rogers.

There will also be celebrity appearances by Angie Harmon, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Clayton Kershaw, Dak Prescott, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Joe Rogan, Jonas Brothers, Marcus Lemonis, Megan Thee Stallion, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez, Troy Aikman and Woody Harrelson.

"A lot of Texans are hurting right now," McConaughey said in a statement, via the San Antonio Current. "After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. The We’re Texas virtual event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It’s time."

The actor also shared a video announcing the show, detailing the damage in Texas as a result of the storm. "Camilla and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas, but we know that help is going to be needed for a while," he said. "That's why Camilla, the Just Keeping Livin Foundation and I are putting together a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuilt Texas and take care of those in need."

McConaughey directed fans to his Instagram, where he will be sharing updates as well as daily posts with information on how to keep safe, find resources and help others.

We Are Texas will benefit those affected by the February storms and support volunteers in their longterm recovery efforts. Proceeds will go to nonprofits including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, the St. Bernard Project and Salvation Army of Texas. In addition to the benefit, McConaughey and Alves have organized relief efforts and raised money through their Just Keep Livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund.