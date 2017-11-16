George Strait’s San Antonio House up for Sale

Country music legend George Strait is selling his gorgeous custom-designed San Antonio mansion, and anyone with $3.9 million just burning a hole in their pocket could scoop it up.

Tallying up a massive 7,925 square feet, the home boasts three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths. Additionally, there is also a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, and a walk-in safe room, according to Taste of Country.

The property that the home sits on is a whopping 12.2 acres and features a small guest home that is completely self-contained with one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, a small kitchenette and a fireplace.

While the nearly $4 million price tag is not the official asking price (the listing reportedly states, “Price upon request”), tax records reflected that the property is valued at $3.9 million.

The realtor for the property is named Tamara Strait, the singer’s daughter-in-law, and she reportedly would not confirm that the luxurious castle-esque mansion belonged to George Strait, but local property and tax records confirmed that he did own the home until 2007 when ownership transferred to Southbound Trust.

Additional records revealed that Strait and his wife are co-trustees for Southbound Trust.