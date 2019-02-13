George Strait Shares Late Night Inspiration Behind ‘Every Little Honky Tonk Bar’

George Strait is sharing the inspiration behind his latest single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar.” The song, from his upcoming Honky Tonk Time Machine album, was co-written by Strait, and inspired by a late night writing session.

“So, ‘Every Little Honky Tonk Bar’ was written by me and my son Bubba and Dean Dillon,” Strait recalled. “We were down at my ranch in south Texas writing and it was kind of towards the end of the night and we were pretty much done. I was tired and ready to go to bed, but we were going, ‘Does anybody have anything else?’ Bubba goes, ‘Whiskey is the gasoline that lights the fire that burns the bridge.’ And Dean and I go, ‘What? Where did that come from?’ [laughs] So, anyway, that’s how it started and we finished it that night.”

Strait co-wrote eight of the 13 songs on Honky Tonk Time Machine, which will be released on March 29. One of the songs Strait wrote is “Sing One With Willie,” which Willie Nelson co-wrote with Strait, along with Bubba and producer Buddy Cannon. Strait debuted the song during Nelson’s tribute show, Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw.

“I’m really excited to have some new music coming out,” Strait said of Honky Tonk Time Machine. “It’s been about two years since I’ve released a record. It was great writing with Bubba and Dean again and creating such a beautiful song with Bubba and Jeff Hyde. Also, it was a very special thing for me to be able to write and sing one with the legend Willie Nelson. I hope everyone enjoys listening to Honky Tonk Time Machine as much as I enjoyed making it.”

The King of Country previously released “Código” and “God and Country Music,” both from Honky Tonk Time Machine. Strait has had an unprecedented 60 singles land in the top spot on the charts. Only Elvis Presley and the Beatles have had more platinum and multi-platinum albums sold. Strait also holds the distinction of being the only artist to have a Top 10 single every yera for more than three decades.

Strait is continuing his series of Strait to Vegas shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this year. He also has a handful of dates in other cities scheduled in 2019. “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” will officially be released to radio on Feb. 19.

Pre-order of Honky Tonk Time Machine is available on Strait’s website.

