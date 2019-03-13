Garth Brooks Reacts to Trisha Yearwood’s Grand Ole Opry Milestone

Garth Brooks had the sweetest reaction to his wife, Trisha Yearwood, celebrating her 20th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member!

“I’m lucky that she’s in love with the boy!!” Brooks wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of the two of them on the Opry stage. “Trisha Yearwood the Grand Ole Opry is lucky to have you … and so am I!! love, me”

Brooks performed “Whiskey to Wine” with Yearwood, part of the star-studded celebration that also included appearances by Emmylou Harrison and Ricky Skaggs, and video messages from Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and more.

“It’s never normal, and I hope it never is,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the Opry, prior to the celebration. “My dressing room tonight is the Women of Country Dressing Room, and my picture is on the wall in that room. And it’s hard to wrap your head around it sometimes. I knew if you would have asked me at five years old what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would have said I want to be a singer. I knew.”

Brooks and Yearwood married in 2005, and their relationship keeps getting stronger. After touring for three years together on Brooks’ global World Tour, he announced that Yearwood would not join him for his current Stadium Tour, but they would still find a way to be together.

“I’m half of a human being,” Brooks previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Trisha Yearwood is the other half. She gave me three and a half years of her life to go do what I wanted to do. If she wants to tour, she wants to do however many dates, I should be there with her. So I think I’ll spend a lot of the next three years backstage, hoping that my wife is having the time of her life, because that’s just going to make it better for me any time.”

Yearwood just released her Let’s Be Frank album of Frank Sinatra cover songs, and is working on a new album, and also, at least according to Brooks, might be planning another tour as well.

“She’s got probably her own tour that she’ll be announcing, but we will not be apart,” Brooks maintained. “She’ll be there, and I’ll be with her when she tours, because that’s our goal is to spend as few nights as we can apart as a couple.”

