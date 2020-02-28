Garth Brooks Fans Lose It After He’s Photographed Wearing Barry Sanders Jersey, Mistaking It for Bernie Sanders Endorsement

Garth Brooks is going viral this week, but it has nothing to do with his iconic music career. Rather, fans of the legendary singer are losing it after he was photographed wearing a Barry Sanders jersey, which many mistook for a Bernie Sanders endorsement. In a photo shared to social media, Brooks could be seen donning the jersey of the former Detroit Lions running back, who is decidedly not Bernie Sanders — a United States senator and democratic presidential hopeful. Many fans were not aware of this fact, however, and it caused quite a bit of confusion online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on Feb 22, 2020 at 8:17pm PST

“Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different,” one angry Instagram user commented on Brooks’ photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nothing like supporting a communist to lose a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!” exclaimed another user.

Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey In Detroit loses fans because his MAGA fans think it’s a Bernie Sanders Jersey. I can’t anymore. https://t.co/f7E6T1LwP7 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 28, 2020

“Socialists are the enemies of free people all over the world, if you’re prepared to give up 70% of your income, your firearms, wait half a year to see your doctor, watch 100 of thousands, possibly millions of Americans lose their jobs and shift to government dependency, then Bernie is for you, I call him ‘BS,’” wrote someone else.

Not everyone was angry over the fashion choice, as many knew the jersey was meant to honor Barry Sanders.

“For all you uncultured people that [know] nothing about football in the slightest. it’s BARRY Sanders. So y’all can chill with the hate. This Barry and Garth deserve nothing but respect,” one fan chided.

We live in a world where morons are so blinded by their political beliefs and biases that they jumped to the conclusion of that Garth Brooks is a Bernie Sanders supporter because he wore a BARRY Sanders jersey 😂🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/kpNyCBD7My — Ryan AM (@RApollos) February 28, 2020

“Funny, he is playing in Detroit wearing Barry Sanders jersey and people are losing their minds thinking it’s a political statement. Get a grip people, he was only honoring Barry Sanders. Man people are so ridiculous,” one other fan added.

At this time, Brooks does not appear to have addressed the controversy.